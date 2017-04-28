Munster make 10 changes to line-up for Treviso Pro12 clash 

MUNSTER have made 10 changes from the side which lost to Saracens in the Champions Cup for this Saturday’s Guinness Pro12 fixture with Treviso at Stadio Monigo, Parma, 6.05pm Irish time.

Second-placed Munster need to take two match points from the penultimate round fixture to guarantee a home semi-final in the Guinness Pro12.

Six members of Munster’s British and Irish Cup winning Munster A squad are introduced to the side with Darren O’Shea and Conor Oliver included in the starting line-up, while Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott, Rory Burke and Alex Wootton are named in the replacements. This is a first PRO12 squad inclusion for academy prop Rory Burke.

James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer make up the front row, while lock Darren O’Shea links up with Billy Holland in the second row. Holland is the only player to retain his place in the pack from the defeat to Saracens and captains the side for the ninth time this season.

Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver and Jack O’Donoghue make up the back row.

Three changes to the backline sees this season’s leading try scorer Ronan O’Mahony and Darren Sweetnam cover the wings and Francis Saili joins Jaco Taute in the centre partnership.

It’s as you were in the half backs with Duncan Williams again partnering Tyler Bleyendaal.

Live coverage of Saturday night’s game in Parma is available on the TG4 website.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Francis Saili, Jaco Taute, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland Capt.; Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Jack O’Donoghue. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott, Rory Burke, Donnacha Ryan, CJ Stander, Angus Lloyd, Ian Keatley, Alex Wootton.