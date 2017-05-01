Limerick trio in U-17 hurling Celtic Challenge

THREE Limerick U-17 divisional hurling sides will compete in this season’s Celtic Challenge competition.

Each team is guaranteed six games, starting on Wednesday May 3 with the finals day on June 24 in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.

West Limerick and Limerick City are grouped together in Group B – they meet in round five on May 31.

Also in the group are Clare South-East, Kerry, North Cork and West Cork.

On Wednesday May 3, Limerick City play Clare South-East in Clarecastle, while West Limerick play West Cork in Grenagh – both at 7.30.

Limerick South-East are in Group E, along with Waterford City, South Tipperary, Cork City, East Cork and West Waterford.

On Wednesday May 3, Limerick South-East play West Waterford in Kilmallock at 7.30.