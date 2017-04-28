Limerick SFC round two previews

ROUND Two of the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC takes place this weekend ahead of a seven week break until after the Munster Championship ties between Limerick and Clare in football and hurling.

There are three games this Friday and another three on Saturday as clubs seek early season form prior to round three on June 15-18.

GROUP ONE

Monaleen v Fr Caseys

Friday April 28 at 7.30 in Mick Neville Park

Monaleen had a number of absentees, including John O’Dwyer and Barry Fitzpatrick, from their 2016 winning team but still made a winning start last weekend against Rathkeale.

When these sides met last year, Monaleen won 0-12 to 1-7.

While the Abbeyfeale men rallied to draw with Adare last weekend, they did lose David Ward to injury.

Drom-Broadford v Rathkeale

Saturday April 29 at 7.00 in Newcastle West

Jason Stokes, Ray Lynch, Micheal Reidy, Pat Donnelly and Co are back for another season and back to winning ways last weekend.

Seanie Buckley remains out injured though.

Rathkeale lost to Monaleen in round one but started slowly and will need to rectify that here with manager Moss McCarthy facing his native club.

GROUP TWO

Ballylanders v Newcastle West

Friday April 28 at 7.00 in Bruff

A clash of sides that won this title in the last three years and who won their opening 2017 games.

Newcastle West were big first round winners and that was without Stephen Nix and Brian O’Sullivan in their starting line-up.

Ballylanders, with Kilmallock hurler Kevin O’Donnell involved, weren’t as impressive in their win but found a late winning goal.

Ballysteen v St Patricks

Friday April 28 at 7.00 in Clarina

Both sides lost in round one when St Patricks were without Pa Mullins, Eoin Hanrahan and Gary Neville.

Ballysteen lost James O’Meara to injury in their defeat to Oola when they failed to build on an early goal and lost 3-10 to 3-8 with two late goals.

Oola v St Kierans

Saturday April 29 at 7.00 in Bruff

These sides also met in round two last year and played out a draw.

Oola held off a late Ballysteen fight back, while for St Kierans it was the opposite as lost a late Ballylanders goal.