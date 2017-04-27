Limerick SHC games could be set for live tv on eir Sport

EIR Sport could be set to televise live games in the Limerick SHC.

Earlier this year, eir Sport announced that it has secured rights to broadcast live club hurling and football championship games for the next five years, commencing from this May.

The channel have stated that they will broadcast up to 30 live games in 2017 alone.

The round two Limerick SHC tie between Patrickswell and Na Piarsaigh could be on their radar.

The clash of the reigning champions, Patrickswell, and the 2016 All Ireland club SHC winners, Na Piarsaigh, is in the Limerick fixture list for Saturday May 13 in the Gaelic Grounds with a 7.00 start.

The Credit Union sponsored Limerick SHC commences on the weekend of May 5-7 but there is no doubting the clash of the last two champions in round two will be one of the highlights before the competition breaks for inter-county action.

The television rights allocated to subscription channel eir Sport don’t cut across the established package held by TG4, which will continue to have first choice of two fixtures for each Sunday of the club campaign as well as exclusive coverage of the All-Ireland stages.

"These are matches that haven’t previously been shown, and we are delighted to open them up to a wider audience. We will show some big clashes within the AIB GAA Club Championships while broadcasting from parts of the country that the cameras don’t often visit,” explained Glen Killane MD of eir TV & Sport.

"This will bring eir Sport into the heart of communities all over the country, bringing local stories to life,” said Killane at the launch.