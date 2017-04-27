Limerick junior football side get a Munster Championship walkover

LIMERICK are to get a bye into Munster junior football championship semi final after Clare voted to withdraw from the competition.

This Tuesday night, delegates at a Clare County Board meeting voted to withdraw due to a lack of interest from players.

That means Limerick will now play Kerry in the semi final on June 10-11. This is a repeat of last year’s semi final when Kerry only denied Limerick with a late goal.

As the same time as the Clare vote, the April County Board meeting in Limerick rubber-stamped Diarmuid Sheehy (Cappamore) as the county junior football manager.

Brian Nolan (Rathkeale) will be coach/selector with John O’Grady (selector).