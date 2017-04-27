Limerick GAA weekly fixtures

LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period Thursday April 27 to Wednesday May 3.

Thursday April 27

City Junior A Football League

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Crecora-Manister in Kildimo at 7pm

City Junior B Football League

Claughaun v St Patricks in Claughaun at 7.30pm

East Junior A Hurling League

Caherline v Ahane in Caherconlish at 7pm

South Junior A Football League Round 2

Galtee Gaels v Hospital-Herbertstown in Kilbehenny at 7pm

South Junior B Football League

Galbally v Banogue in Galbally at 7pm

West Junior B Football Championship

Knockaderry v Rathkeale in Feenagh at 7pm

U-15 Football Division 2

Ahane v Ballylanders in Ahane at 7pm

Friday April 28

Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship Rd 2

Fr Caseys v Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm; Ballylanders v Newcastle West in Kilmallock at 7pm; St Patricks v Ballysteen in Clarina at 7pm

Griffins Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship

Mungret St Paul's v Bruff in Rhebogue at 7pm; Athea v Cappamore in Ballyagran at 7pm

Premier Minor Hurling Championship Round 1

Garryspillane v Na Pairsaigh in Knocklong at 6.30pm

Premier Minor Football Championship Round 2

Claughaun v Adare in Claughaun GAA at 6.30pm; Galbally v Mungret/St. Pauls in Galbally at 6.30pm; Fr Caseys v Monaleen in Abbeyfeale at 7pm

Minor Football 13-A-Side Competition Round 1

Crecora-Manister v Caherconlish in Crecora at 6.30pm

City Minor Hurling Championship

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ballybrown in Kildimo at 7pm

East Minor Football Championship

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Padraig Pease in Kilteely at 7pm; South Liberties v Oola in Dooley Park at 7pm

South Minor Hurling League Semi Final

Ballyhoura Gaels v Bruff in Kilbreedy at 7pm

Saturday April 29

Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship Rd 2

Na Piarsaigh v Adare in Mungret at 7pm; Rathkeale v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Newcastle West at 7pm; Oola v St. Kieran’s in Bruff at 7pm

Griffins Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship

Galbally v Claughaun in Hospital at 7pm; Pallasgreen v Castlemahon in Kilbreedy at 7pm

All County Hurling League Division 2

Monaleen v South Liberties in Caherconlish at 7pm

South Junior A Football League

Ballylanders v Camogue Rovers in Ballylanders at 7pm

West Junior B Football Championship

Ballysteen v Adare in Rathkeale Bog Garden at 7pm

Sunday April 30

Griffins Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship

St Senans v Glin in Ballyhahill at 7pm

East Minor Football Championship

Pallasgreen v Cappamore in Pallasgreen at 12noon

East Junior Football League

Oola v Knockane in Oola at 7pm; Ballybricken-Bohermore v Pallasgreen in Caherelly at 7pm; Ahane v Fedamore in Ahane at 7pm

Féile na nGael A Final

Monaleen v Mungret St. Pauls in Claughaun at 5.30pm

Féile na nGael B Final

Hospital-Herbertstown v Dromin Athlacca Banogue in Claughaun at 4pm

Monday May 1

City Junior A Hurling League

St Patricks v Monaleen in Rhebogue at 7pm

East Junior A Hurling League

Murroe-Boher v Pallasgreen in Boher at 6.30pm; Ballybricken-Bohermore v Doon in Caherelly at 6.30pm

South Junior Hurling League

Garryspillane v Dromin-Athlacca in Knocklong at 5pm; Blackrock v Bruff in Kilfinane at 6pm; Knockainey v Camogue Rovers in Knockainey at 7pm; Glenroe v Bruree in Glenroe at 6pm

West Junior B Football Championship

Dromcollogher-Broadford v St Kierans in Knockaderry at 7pm; Athea v St Senans in Ballyhahill at 7pm

U-15 Hurling Division 2

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Adare in Kildimo at 6.15pm; Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan v Knockaderry in Askeaton at 6.15pm; Belville Gaels v Ahane in Feenagh Kilmeedy at 6.15pm

Tuesday May 2

Munster U-17 Football Competition Semi Final

Limerick v Cork in Pairc Ui Rinn at 7pm

City Junior A Hurling League

Mungret St Pauls v Crecora-Manister in Mungret at 7pm

West Junior A Hurling League Rd4

Killeedy v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Raheenagh at 7pm

West Junior B Football League

Athea v Knockaderry in Athea at 7.15pm; Rathkeale v St Kierans in Rathkeale at 7.15pm; St Senans v Ballysteen in Foynes at 7.15pm

Wednesday May 3

U-15 Hurling Division 1

Mungret St Pauls v Patrickswell in Mungret at 6.15pm; Ballybrown v Newcastle West in Ballybrown at 6.15pm; Ballyhoura Gaels v Monaleen in Kilbreedy at 6.15pm; Southside Gaels v Murroe-Boher in Rhebogue at 6.15pm

U-15 Hurling Division 2

Ahane v Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan in Ahane at 6.15pm; Knockaderry v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Knockaderry at 6.15pm; Adare v Belville Gaels in Adare at 6.15pm

U-15 Hurling Division 3

Croom v Rathkeale in Croom at 6.15pm; St Kierans v Granagh-Ballingarry in St. Kierans at 6.45pm