Limerick GAA weekly fixtures
LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period Thursday April 27 to Wednesday May 3.
Thursday April 27
City Junior A Football League
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Crecora-Manister in Kildimo at 7pm
City Junior B Football League
Claughaun v St Patricks in Claughaun at 7.30pm
East Junior A Hurling League
Caherline v Ahane in Caherconlish at 7pm
South Junior A Football League Round 2
Galtee Gaels v Hospital-Herbertstown in Kilbehenny at 7pm
South Junior B Football League
Galbally v Banogue in Galbally at 7pm
West Junior B Football Championship
Knockaderry v Rathkeale in Feenagh at 7pm
U-15 Football Division 2
Ahane v Ballylanders in Ahane at 7pm
Friday April 28
Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship Rd 2
Fr Caseys v Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm; Ballylanders v Newcastle West in Kilmallock at 7pm; St Patricks v Ballysteen in Clarina at 7pm
Griffins Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship
Mungret St Paul's v Bruff in Rhebogue at 7pm; Athea v Cappamore in Ballyagran at 7pm
Premier Minor Hurling Championship Round 1
Garryspillane v Na Pairsaigh in Knocklong at 6.30pm
Premier Minor Football Championship Round 2
Claughaun v Adare in Claughaun GAA at 6.30pm; Galbally v Mungret/St. Pauls in Galbally at 6.30pm; Fr Caseys v Monaleen in Abbeyfeale at 7pm
Minor Football 13-A-Side Competition Round 1
Crecora-Manister v Caherconlish in Crecora at 6.30pm
City Minor Hurling Championship
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ballybrown in Kildimo at 7pm
East Minor Football Championship
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Padraig Pease in Kilteely at 7pm; South Liberties v Oola in Dooley Park at 7pm
South Minor Hurling League Semi Final
Ballyhoura Gaels v Bruff in Kilbreedy at 7pm
Saturday April 29
Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship Rd 2
Na Piarsaigh v Adare in Mungret at 7pm; Rathkeale v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Newcastle West at 7pm; Oola v St. Kieran’s in Bruff at 7pm
Griffins Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship
Galbally v Claughaun in Hospital at 7pm; Pallasgreen v Castlemahon in Kilbreedy at 7pm
All County Hurling League Division 2
Monaleen v South Liberties in Caherconlish at 7pm
South Junior A Football League
Ballylanders v Camogue Rovers in Ballylanders at 7pm
West Junior B Football Championship
Ballysteen v Adare in Rathkeale Bog Garden at 7pm
Sunday April 30
Griffins Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship
St Senans v Glin in Ballyhahill at 7pm
East Minor Football Championship
Pallasgreen v Cappamore in Pallasgreen at 12noon
East Junior Football League
Oola v Knockane in Oola at 7pm; Ballybricken-Bohermore v Pallasgreen in Caherelly at 7pm; Ahane v Fedamore in Ahane at 7pm
Féile na nGael A Final
Monaleen v Mungret St. Pauls in Claughaun at 5.30pm
Féile na nGael B Final
Hospital-Herbertstown v Dromin Athlacca Banogue in Claughaun at 4pm
Monday May 1
City Junior A Hurling League
St Patricks v Monaleen in Rhebogue at 7pm
East Junior A Hurling League
Murroe-Boher v Pallasgreen in Boher at 6.30pm; Ballybricken-Bohermore v Doon in Caherelly at 6.30pm
South Junior Hurling League
Garryspillane v Dromin-Athlacca in Knocklong at 5pm; Blackrock v Bruff in Kilfinane at 6pm; Knockainey v Camogue Rovers in Knockainey at 7pm; Glenroe v Bruree in Glenroe at 6pm
West Junior B Football Championship
Dromcollogher-Broadford v St Kierans in Knockaderry at 7pm; Athea v St Senans in Ballyhahill at 7pm
U-15 Hurling Division 2
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Adare in Kildimo at 6.15pm; Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan v Knockaderry in Askeaton at 6.15pm; Belville Gaels v Ahane in Feenagh Kilmeedy at 6.15pm
Tuesday May 2
Munster U-17 Football Competition Semi Final
Limerick v Cork in Pairc Ui Rinn at 7pm
City Junior A Hurling League
Mungret St Pauls v Crecora-Manister in Mungret at 7pm
West Junior A Hurling League Rd4
Killeedy v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Raheenagh at 7pm
West Junior B Football League
Athea v Knockaderry in Athea at 7.15pm; Rathkeale v St Kierans in Rathkeale at 7.15pm; St Senans v Ballysteen in Foynes at 7.15pm
Wednesday May 3
U-15 Hurling Division 1
Mungret St Pauls v Patrickswell in Mungret at 6.15pm; Ballybrown v Newcastle West in Ballybrown at 6.15pm; Ballyhoura Gaels v Monaleen in Kilbreedy at 6.15pm; Southside Gaels v Murroe-Boher in Rhebogue at 6.15pm
U-15 Hurling Division 2
Ahane v Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan in Ahane at 6.15pm; Knockaderry v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Knockaderry at 6.15pm; Adare v Belville Gaels in Adare at 6.15pm
U-15 Hurling Division 3
Croom v Rathkeale in Croom at 6.15pm; St Kierans v Granagh-Ballingarry in St. Kierans at 6.45pm
