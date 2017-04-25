Limerick FC gain precious point away to Derry

LIMERICK FC continued their unbeaten run under interim manager Willie John Boland when securing a useful 1-1 draw with Derry City in their re-arranged Premier Division fixture at Maginn Park on Tuesday night.

Captain Shane Duggan fired Limerick in front in the 12th minute with a fantastic strike from all of 25 yards.

However, Derry City drew level on the hour mark, thanks to a terrific free-kick from Barry McNamee which flew into the corner of the net past keeper Brendan Clarke.

The Blues are now unbeaten in their last four Premier Division fixtures under interim manager Boland.

Floodlight failure had caused the original game between Derry City and Limerick at Maginn Park to be abandoned in March.

Tuesday night’s result sees Limerick remain in fourth place in the table, one point ahead of Derry, who do have a game in hand.

Limerick are six points above the relegation zone after 10 series of Premier Division fixtures

Next up for the Blues a trip to Tallaght to face Shamrock Rovers this Friday, 8pm.

LIMERICK FC: Brendan Clarke, Shaun Kelly, Robbie Williams, Paul O’Conor, Lee J Lynch, Shane Duggan (Capt). Rodrigo Tosi (Tom Walsh 89), Tony Whitehead, Tommy Robson, Chris Mulhall (Dean Clarke 70), Chiedoze Ogebene.

DERRY CITY: Conor McDermott, Dean Jarvis, Nicky Low, Barry McNamee, Harry Monaghan, Nathan Boyle, Mark Timlin (Ronan Curtis 46), Ben Doherty, Lukas Schubert (Mikhail Kennedy 77), Aaron Barry.

REFEREE: Paul Tuite