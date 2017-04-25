Limerick and Cork hurlers meet in pre-championship challenge game

THE Limerick senior hurlers begin their championship countdown this Sunday evening with a challenge game against Cork.

Old Christians GAA grounds in Rathbane host the inter-county tie that comes five weeks ahead of the June 4 Munster SHC semi final between Limerick and Clare in Thurles. Throw-in is 7.00.

Cork play Tipperary in their Munstrr SHC quarter final on May 21 and last Sunday played a challenge game against Clare in Paric Ui Rinn – Clare won 3-27 to 0-26.

Sunday is the first inter-county game to be staged in the Rathbane GAA grounds in Limerick city and it takes place in memory of former club president Mary Hegarty. The mother of former Limerick hurler Ger, and grandmother of current team vice-captain Gearoid, passed away last December.

“We are delighted to welcome the senior hurling teams of Limerick and Cork to Rathbane,” said Old Christians chairman Dick Butler.

“It is the first senior inter-county game to be played at the venue and we would like to thank the Limerick County Board for giving this unique opportunity for the club and local community to witness a game of such gravitas.”

He added: “We hope that the sporting people of Limerick come and support our county team for what we are sure to be a great occasion”.

Adult entry tickets are €10, students and OAP’s tickets are €5. U-16’s are free.

Supervised parking is available in the car parks of Heatmerchants and the Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership (LEDP) at the old Krups site adjacent to the Maldron Hotel.

There will only be access to the Rathbane area for emergency vehicles and residents for the game.