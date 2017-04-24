Limerick SFC continues next weekend after goals galore in round one

THERE were 24 goals in the opening round of the 2017 Irish Wire sponsored Limerick SFC over the weekend.

The second of the five rounds of group games take place this coming weekend with three games on each of Friday and Saturday night.

Champions Monaleen, 2015 winners Newcastle West, 2014 winners Ballylanders and 2013 champions Dromcollogher-Broadford were among the round one winners.

Also getting a win was Oola, while newcomers Adare drew with Fr Caseys.

Next weekend, there is a clash of first round winners Ballylanders and Newcastle West, while also among the six fixtures is the meeting of St Patricks and Ballysteen, who both lost in round one and also the clash of dual senior clubs Na Piarsaigh and Adare.

ROUND ONE RESULTS

GROUP ONE – Adare 1-9 Fr Caseys 0-12; Dromcollogher-Broadford 2-13 Na Piarsaigh 1-5; Monaleen 3-12 Rathkeale 1-12

GROUP TWO – Oola 3-10 Ballysteen 3-8; Newcastle West 5-12 St Patricks 3-7; Ballylanders 1-13 St Kieran's 1-12

ROUND TWO FIXTURES

Fr Caseys v Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 7.30 on Friday May 28

Ballylanders v Newcastle West in Kilmallock at 7.00 on Friday May 28

St Patricks v Ballysteen in Clarina at 7.00pm on Friday May 28

Oola v St Kierans in Bruff at 7.00pm on Saturday May 29

Rathkeale v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Newcastle West at 7.00pm on Saturday May 29

Na Piarsaigh v Adare in Mungret at 7.00pm on Saturday May 29