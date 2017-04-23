Three Limerick wins in Ulster Bank League play-offs

YOUNG Munster’s hopes of landing a second ever Ulster Bank League title were dashed at Castle Avenue on Sunday after the Greenfields side suffered a 37-29 defeat to Clontarf in a 10-try spectacle.

Meanwhile, Limerick rivals Garryowen and UL-Bohemian will face-off at Dooradoyle next weekend with Division 1A status on the line after both sides won their respective play-off fixtures.

Old Crescent will host Armagh in a Division 2B promotion play-off next weekend at Rosbrien after defeating Sundays Well 46-21 in Cork.

Young Munster, minus a number of players who were involved in Munster A’s British and Irish Cup final win on Friday night, scored four tries in all, but conceded six to Tarf on the all-weather pitch at Castle Avenue.

Munsters, who trailed 12-17 at half-time, had two tries from out-half Alan Tynan, while replacement Jack Lyons also touched down and the Greenfields side was awarded a penalty try late on. The impressive Tynan also added three conversions and a penalty goal.

Garryowen, who finished ninth in 1A, maintained their hopes of retaining their Division 1A status with a 41-19 win over old Wesley at Dooradoyle.

The ‘Light Blues’ had tries from Neil Cronin, Bailey Faloon, Sean O'Connor, Hugh O’Brien-Cunn­ingham annd Steve Mc Mahon. Cronin also added five conversions and two penalties.

UL-Bohs, who finished third in 1B, set up their derby play-off with Garryowen, thanks to a gritty 19-17 away win over Naas.

The UL-Bohs points came courtesy of a Noel Kinane try, while Rick McKenna added 14 points with the boot.

Old Crescent secured their place in the Division 2B promotion final in impressive fashion. The Rosbrien side led Sunday’s Well 22-13 at half-time in Cork.

Crescent had tries from Sean Monaghan, Val McDermott 2, Cathal Monaghan, Paul McNamara and Liam McMahon, while Shane O’Brien also enjoyed a profitable afternoon with the boot.