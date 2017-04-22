CHAMPIONS Monaleen made a winning start to their title defence in the Limerick SFC this Saturday evening.

The city side were 3-12 to 1-12 winners over Rathkeale, while elsewhere 2014 champions Ballylanders secured a last gasp 1-13 to 1-12 win over St Kierans.

Monaleen were 2-7 to 0-4 ahead at half time with Graham O’Connell and Brian Donovan scoring their goals after the sides were level 0-3 each at the end of the opening quarter.

Ten minutes into the second half Donovan had a second goal and the champions were 3-9 to 0-7 clear.

The Rathkeale goal came in the final five minutes from a Keith Hartnett penalty. Eoghan O’Connor kicked 0-7 (6frees) for Rathkeale.

In Bruff, Limerick hurling sub-goalie David McCarthy has the late late Ballylanders hero in their one point win.

Only introduced as a sub in the first minute of injury time, two minutes later he scored the winning goal.

St Kierans were 1-7 to 0-8 ahead at half time with Seamus Mangan scoring their goal, to put them 1-5 to 0-5 up after 25-minutes.

Jimmy Barry Murphy kicked 0-7 (6frees) for the winners and Sean McSweeney got 0-6 (5frees) for the west Limerick side.