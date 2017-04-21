THERE were 14 goals between the two games in the Limerick SFC this Friday evening.

2015 champions Newcastle West were the big winners with a 5-12 to 3-7 win over St Patricks, while Oola had a 3-10 to 3-8 win over Ballysteen.

Newcastle West were 1-6 to 1-1 ahead at half time in Mick Neville Park. 1-1 from Liam Quinn had St Patricks 1-1 to 0-2 ahead after five minutes but they failed to score for the remainder of the first half with a 26th minute James Kelly goal ensuring the Newcastle West interval lead.

On the change of ends, Newcastle West had two goals within the opening 90-seconds, from Paul Hannan and Iain Corbett and they were soon 3-7 to 1-1 ahead.

St Patricks rallied with goals from Padraig Reale and Gearoid Hegarty to leave it 3-10 to 3-4 but Newcastle West found another two goals in the final five minutes, Kelly and Corbett each with their second.

In Mungret, Oola were 2-6 to 1-4 ahead at half time. Ballysteen had an ideal start when Mark Ranahan goaled from a penalty but Conor Ryan hit back with an Oola goal. Just before half time inter-county hurler Darragh O’Donovan had the second goal for the east Limerick side.

In the second half, a second Conor Ryan goal had Oola 3-10 to 1-5 ahead entering the final quarter.

But Ballysteen battled and found late goals with Ranahan getting his second.

There are two more round one games on Saturday (7.00) – Monaleen v Rathkeale in Clarina and St Kierans v Ballylanders in Bruff.

Meanwhile, in the Limerick IFC, there were four games this Friday evening – Mountcollins 2-9 Cappamore 0-14; St Senan's 1-11 Claughaun 1-9; Mungret 3-7 Glin 1-10; Athea 2-12 Castlemahon 0-13;