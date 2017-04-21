Limerick SFC – 14 goals as Newcastle West and Oola win
THERE were 14 goals between the two games in the Limerick SFC this Friday evening.
2015 champions Newcastle West were the big winners with a 5-12 to 3-7 win over St Patricks, while Oola had a 3-10 to 3-8 win over Ballysteen.
Newcastle West were 1-6 to 1-1 ahead at half time in Mick Neville Park. 1-1 from Liam Quinn had St Patricks 1-1 to 0-2 ahead after five minutes but they failed to score for the remainder of the first half with a 26th minute James Kelly goal ensuring the Newcastle West interval lead.
On the change of ends, Newcastle West had two goals within the opening 90-seconds, from Paul Hannan and Iain Corbett and they were soon 3-7 to 1-1 ahead.
St Patricks rallied with goals from Padraig Reale and Gearoid Hegarty to leave it 3-10 to 3-4 but Newcastle West found another two goals in the final five minutes, Kelly and Corbett each with their second.
In Mungret, Oola were 2-6 to 1-4 ahead at half time. Ballysteen had an ideal start when Mark Ranahan goaled from a penalty but Conor Ryan hit back with an Oola goal. Just before half time inter-county hurler Darragh O’Donovan had the second goal for the east Limerick side.
In the second half, a second Conor Ryan goal had Oola 3-10 to 1-5 ahead entering the final quarter.
But Ballysteen battled and found late goals with Ranahan getting his second.
There are two more round one games on Saturday (7.00) – Monaleen v Rathkeale in Clarina and St Kierans v Ballylanders in Bruff.
Meanwhile, in the Limerick IFC, there were four games this Friday evening – Mountcollins 2-9 Cappamore 0-14; St Senan's 1-11 Claughaun 1-9; Mungret 3-7 Glin 1-10; Athea 2-12 Castlemahon 0-13;
