Four Limerick clubs face Ulster Bank League play-offs

FOUR Limerick clubs face crucial Ulster Bank League play-off fixtures this Sunday.

Young Munster must travel to Castle Avenue to face Clontarf in their Ulster Bank League Division 1 semi-final after the Clifford Park side agonisingly missed out on a top two finish at the end of the regular season.

Munsters’ finished third in Division 1A on points difference after the 18-game league. Munsters’ completed a home-and-away double over ‘Tarf in the regular season.

Munsters’ will field without several Ulster Bank League ‘regulars’ who were involved in the Munster A side for Friday night’s British and Irish Cup final, including Cian Bohane, Robin Copeland, Gavin Coombes and Dan Goggin.

Table Toppers Lansdowne will host Cork Con in the other Division 1 semi-final at the Aviva Stadium back pitch.

The Ulster Bank League final is scheduled to take place at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, May 7.

Meanwhile, Garryowen are preparing for a Division 1A relegation play-off after Saturday’s disappointing 40-17 defeat to Lansdowne on the back pitch at the Aviva Stadium saw the ‘light blues’ finish ninth in the table.

Garryowen finished one point behind Terenure College who have retained their Division 1A status for next season.

Garryowen will host Old Wesley in the relegation play-off semi-final at Dooradoyle this Sunday, 2.30pm.

Like Munsters. Garryowen are also minus the services of several players involved with Munster A in the B&I Cup on Friday night, including Alex Wootton, Sam Arnold, David Johnston and Conor Oliver.

Should Garryowen win their play-off clash with Old Wesley, the Dooradoyle side will then face the winners of the Naas v UL-Bohemian play-off semi-final, with the winner of that game playing in the top flight next term.

UL-Bohs finished third in 1B, and so have to travel to Naas for their promotion play-off this Sunday, also 2.30pm.

In Division 2B, Old Crescent face a trip to Munster rivals Sunday’s Well, who finished ninth in 2A, for their promotion play-off semi-final fixture, on Saturday, 2.30pm.