Munster's CJ Stander feels 'immense honour' at Lions inclusion

MUNSTER number eight CJ Stander has described his inclusion in the British and Irish Lions squad to tour New Zealand this summer as an ‘immense honour'.

Stander was one of three Munster players included in the squad announced in London on Wednesday. South African-born Stander is joined in the 41-strong Lions squad by Munster team mates Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony.

Reacting to being included in the squad for the 10-match tour to New Zealand this summer, Stander wrote on Instagram: "Although it hasn't really sunk in yet, I consider representing the British and Irish Lions an immense honour and look forward to contributing just a small part to the tradition and legacy of the Lions.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has congratulated me on my inclusion in the British and Irish Lions touring squad.

“It wouldn't have been possible without my family, friends, teammates, coaches & support staff."