Munster A name British & Irish Cup final team

MUNSTER ‘A’ head coach Peter Malone makes two changes for this Friday night’s British and Irish Cup final against Jersey Reds at Musgrave Park, 7.30pm.

Academy flanker Gavin Coombes will start the game at blindside for the first time, while his academy colleague, Stephen Fitzgerald, also returns to the starting line-up at full-back.

Injury to his brother Bill sees David Johnston revert to the out-half position, with the versatile playmaker now having started for Munster A at out-thalf, centre and fullback this season.

Johnston and academy prop Brian Scott are the only two players to start every game of the current campaign.

MUNSTER A: Stephen Fitzgerald; Dan Goggin, Sam Arnold, Cian Bohane (Capt), Alex Wootton; David Johnston, John Poland; Peter McCabe, Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott; John Madigan, Darren O’Shea; Gavin Coombes, Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland. Replacements: Duncan Casey, Liam O’Connor, Rory Burke, Mark Chisholm, Sean O’Connor, Abrie Griesel, Greg O’Shea.

JERSEY REDS: Ross Adair, George Watkins, Jordan Davies, Apakuki Ma'afu, Nick Scott; Callum Sheedy, Kieran Hardy; Jake Woolmore, Joe Buckle, Simon Kerrod; James Voss, Pierce Phillips; James Freeman (capt), Gary Graham, Nick Haining. Replacements: Nick Selway, Sean McCarthy, Jake Armstrong, Uili Kolo'ofa'i, Max Argyle; Joel Dudley, Lewis Robling.