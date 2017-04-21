Limerick SHC round one fixtures confirmed

LIMERICK GAA chiefs have confirmed the fixture details for the opening round of the 2017 Limerick SHC.

Once again sponsored by the Credit Union, the championship commences on Friday May 5, with one game. Round one will be completed with four further games on Saturday and one Sunday evening.

Champions Patrickswell will begin their title defence with a Saturday fixture against neighbours Adare.

The sides also met in round one last season when Adare were 1-20 to 2-15 winners and the duo are among a small group not to change managers during the off-season.

On the Friday, Monaleen will make their return to the senior hurling ranks with a Caherconlish tie against Knockainey, who won the 2016 County Cup title.

On Saturday, there is an east Limerick derby in Cappamore when Doon play Ahane – both were beaten quarter finalists last season and are under new managements for the year ahead. In Caherconlish South Liberties play Bruff – when they met in the 2016 County Cup semi final, Liberties were 1-22 to 2-13 winners.

Also on Saturday, championship favourites Na Piarsaigh play newcomers Cappamore in Kilmallock

On Sunday, 2014 winners Kilmallock are in action in Bruff against last year’s finalists Ballybrown. When these sides met in 2016 they played out a thrilling draw.

FIXTURES

All games start at 7pm

Friday May 5

Knockainey v Monaleen in Caherconlish

Saturday May 6

Doon v Ahane in Cappamore, South Liberties v Bruff in Caherconlish; Patrickswell v Adare in Bruff, Cappamore v Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock.

Sunday May 7

Ballybrown v Kilmallock in Bruff