Five Munster players tipped to make British and Irish Lions squad

FIVE Munster players are tipped to be included in the British and Irish Lions squad to tour New Zealand this summer, when it is announced in London at noon today, Wednesday.

Scrum-half Conor Murray and number eight CJ Stander – both of whom have been sidelined with injuries in recent weeks – looked nailed on certainties to be included in the Lions squad, which could be up to 40 strong, when it is unveiled.

Second-row Donnacha Ryan, who is set to leave Munster for Racing 92 this summer, and the province’s captain Peter O’Mahony are also well-placed to be in the tour squad for the 10-match tour which kicks-off in July.

It is also being reported that Munster winger, Keith Earls – who toured with the Lions in South Africa eight years ago – could get the nod once again.

Earls has been in excellent form for Munster and Ireland in recent months.

Overall, Ireland’s representation in the tour party is expected to reach double figures, although it is not expected to be as big as the record 14 players selected for the tour to South Africa eight years ago.