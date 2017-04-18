Munster distribute over 37,000 tickets for Saracens Champions Cup clash

MUNSTER Rugby has indicated that more than 37,000 tickets have been distributed via official Munster channels, the province’s clubs, the Munster Rugby Supporters Club’ and Season Ticket holders for Saturday’s glamour Champions Cup semi-final with Saracens at the Aviva Stadium, 3.15pm.

Munster will be appearing in a record 12th European Cup semi-final when they face reigning champions Sarries at Lansdowne Road.

Two-time European Cup winners Munster have won just four of their 11 previous European Cup semi-finals.

Munster are doubly engaged in crucial fixtures in the coming days.

On Friday night, Peter Malone’s Munster A side face Jersey Reds in the British and Irish Cup final at Musgrave Park, 7.30pm.

Munster A last claimed the B&I Cup title in 2012 when the likes of Billy Holland, Dave Kilcoyne and Duncan Williams were involved in the successful team.