Much-changed Limerick FC no match for Cork in EA Sports Cup

LAST season’s finalists Limerick FC bowed out of the EA Sports Cup at the second round stage after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Cork City at the Markets Field on Easter Monday.

Limerick have made 10 changes from the side that beat Drogheda United in the Premier Division on Saturday, with goalkeeper Brendan Clarke the sole survivor, while in-form Cork City made seven changes from the line-up that defeated Bohemians.

A Gary Buckley goal in the 22nd minute after Limerick had survived a goalmouth scramble had SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Cork City 1-0 to the good at half-time before an official attendance of 845.

When the fit-again Shane Tracy knocked the ball into his own goal in the 64th minute from Stephen Dooley’s corner, Willie John Boland’s experimental Limerick line-up was facing an uphill battle.

Shane Griffin added a third for the Leesiders four minutes later to ensure John Caulfield’s side recorded the same scoreline as when they visited the Garryowen venue for a Premier Division fixture a few short weeks earlier.

Next up for Limerick is a crucial Premier Division fixture with basement side Galway United at the Markets Field on Friday, 7.45pm, the Blues third game in the space of six days.

LIMERICK FC: Brendan Clarke, David O’Connor, Shane Tracy (Capt), Garbhan Coughlan (John O’Flynn 46), Ian Turner, Stephen Kenny (Sean McSweeney 71), Dean Clarke, Barry Cotter (Tony Whitehead 81), Tobias Kainz, Bastien Hery, Tommy Walsh.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty, John Dunleavy, Ryan Delaney, Greg Bolger (Capt), Achille Campion (Alec Byrne 57), Steven Beattie, Stephen Dooley, Connor Ellis (Sean Maguire 57), Shane Griffin, Conor McCarthy, Garry Buckley (John Kavanagh 72).

REFEREE: Jim McKell