Conor Murray remains big injury worry for Munster 

MUNSTER Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus is hopeful CJ Stander and Rory Scannell will be available for Saturday’s European Champions Cup semi-final clash at the Aviva Stadium, 3.15pm.

Erasmus issued a positive update on the fitness of both Scannell and Stander ahead of the Aviva Stadium showdown.

However, South African Erasmus admitted that scrum-half Conor Murray remains a real injury doubt for the clash with the reigning European champions.

Murray injured his shoulder in Ireland’s 6 Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff on March 10 and has not played since.

Speaking at Munster’s weekly press briefing at UL on Easter Monday, Erasmus said: “I don't think Rory Scannell will be out this weekend, I think he will have a good chance. I think Jaco Taute might be back, I think CJ Stander might be available.

"I think Darren Sweetnam will be able to play after that head knock. I think he'll make it before Saturday.

"But I think Conor is definitely a doubt and we'll give him as long as we can but I'm fairly confident that he won't make a surprise return this weekend.”

“It's really becoming a bit of a worry now and he must start thinking about the bigger things that will still happen this season, including the Lions tour if he makes that squad.

"Apart from him, the squad is not looking too bad."

"It's just a stinger and it injured the nerve a little bit. It's taken longer to heal. It's a waiting game. Rory Scannell had it last year and it took four or five weeks. Conor is going into his sixth or seventh week.

"As frustrating as it is for everybody, it must be annoying for him because he's the kind of guy that wants to play in every game, never mind a semi-final or quarter-final. We'll make the right decision. He's got a long future ahead of him.”