Young Munster suffer Munster Junior Cup final defeat

YOUNG Munster’s dream of claiming back-to-back Munster Junior Cup titles for only the second time in their history ended in disappointment on Easter Sunday when Bandon RFC claimed a 27-14 victory in the showpiece final at Thomond Park.

This was Bandon’s first ever success in the competition, while Munsters’ had been seeking their ninth provincial Junior Cup title.

Bandon took the lead after eight minutes with a try from winger Christian Mulcahy and Kerry Desmond converted from the touchline.

A Desmond penalty made it 10-0 and on 32 minutes skipper Tom Ferguson got in for their second try which Desmond converted.

Back came Munsters and two tries from Gary Fitzgerald and Tom McHale, converted by Paul Downes, made it 17-14 at half time.

However, Desmond kicked another penalty for the West Cork side nine minutes into the second half to make it 20-14.

With the game swinging from one end to the other Garth Burton scored Bandon’s third try in the final minute of added time and Desmond converted to give the Old Chapel outfit an historic 13 point victory.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Jack Lyons; Tom McHale, Craig O’Hanlon, Cian Clohessy, Michael Vaughan; Paul Downes, Gary Fitzgerald; David Begley, Mark O’Mara, Paul Allen; Aaron McCloskey, Michael Madden; Karl Madden, Elie Mundu, Tom Goggin. Replacements, James Bourke, Conor Barlety, Sean Rennison, Jake Fehily, James O’Connor.

BANDON RFC: Olan Crowley; Christian Mulcahy, Gearoid O’Leary, Kerry Desmond, Gearoid Crowley; Alex Morrissey, Scott Mogford; Colin Jackson, Aidan Slattery, Tim Crowley; Enda Phelan, Dan Swithenbank, Michael Beecher, Gareth Burton, Tom Ferguson. Replacements, Scott Kingston, Mike Murphy, JP Lucey, Mark Bateman, Kevin Lucey.

REFEREE:Tommy O’Donoghue (MAR)