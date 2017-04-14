Romain Poite to ref Munster's semi-final with Saracens
FRENCH referee Romain Poite will take charge of Munster’s European Champions Cup fixture with Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 3.15pm.
Welsh referee Nigel Owens will take charge of Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final with Clermont Auvergne the following day.
Meanwhile, Limerick-based referees John Lacey and Andy Brace will take charge of the two European Challenge Cup semi-finals on the same weekend.
Champions Cup semi-finals
(Kick-offs local time)
Saturday, April 22 - Munster Rugby v Saracens
Aviva Stadium (Dublin) 3.15pm
Referee: Romain Poite (France)
BT Sport / beIN Sports / Sky Italia
Sunday, April 23 - ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leinster Rugby
Matmut Stadium de Gerland (Lyon) 4pm
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
FR2 / Sky Sports / beIN Sports / Sky Italia
2017 Champions Cup final: Saturday, 13 May; BT Murrayfield (17.00)
Challenge Cup semi-finals
(Kick-offs local time)
Saturday, April, 22 - La Rochelle v Gloucester Rugby
Stade Marcel Deflandre 9pm
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)
FR4 / BT Sport / beIN Sports
Sunday, April 23 - Stade Francais Paris v Bath Rugby
Stade Jean Bouin 1.30pm
Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)
beIN Sports / Sky Sports
2017 Challenge Cup final: Friday, May 12; BT Murrayfield (8pm)
