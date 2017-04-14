Romain Poite to ref Munster's semi-final with Saracens

FRENCH referee Romain Poite will take charge of Munster’s European Champions Cup fixture with Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 3.15pm.

Welsh referee Nigel Owens will take charge of Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final with Clermont Auvergne the following day.

Meanwhile, Limerick-based referees John Lacey and Andy Brace will take charge of the two European Challenge Cup semi-finals on the same weekend.

Champions Cup semi-finals

(Kick-offs local time)

Saturday, April 22 - Munster Rugby v Saracens

Aviva Stadium (Dublin) 3.15pm

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

BT Sport / beIN Sports / Sky Italia

Sunday, April 23 - ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leinster Rugby

Matmut Stadium de Gerland (Lyon) 4pm

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

FR2 / Sky Sports / beIN Sports / Sky Italia

2017 Champions Cup final: Saturday, 13 May; BT Murrayfield (17.00)

Challenge Cup semi-finals

(Kick-offs local time)

Saturday, April, 22 - La Rochelle v Gloucester Rugby

Stade Marcel Deflandre 9pm

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

FR4 / BT Sport / beIN Sports

Sunday, April 23 - Stade Francais Paris v Bath Rugby

Stade Jean Bouin 1.30pm

Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)

beIN Sports / Sky Sports

2017 Challenge Cup final: Friday, May 12; BT Murrayfield (8pm)