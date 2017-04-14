Conor Murray and CJ Stander miss Munster's Pro12 clash with Ulster

SCRUM-HALF Conor Murray and number eight CJ Stander have not been included in Munster’s match-day squad for this Saturday’s big Guinness Pro12 interprovincial clash with Ulster at Thomond Park, 3pm.

Murray has been struggling with a shoulder injury in recent weeks, while Stander is sidelined with an ankle problem. The pair are now in a race against time to be fit for Munster’s mammoth Champions Cup semi-final clash with Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, April 22.

While Murray and Stander miss Munster’s clash with Ulster, the province is boosted by the availability of both Donnacha Ryan and Tyler Bleyendaal having completed their return to play protocols this week following concussion.

Keith Earls, Rory Scannell and Simon Zebo are introduced to the backline with Earls on the left wing, Scannell inside Francis Saili, and Zebo at fullback.

Ian Keatley is named in the replacements after rehabbing a knee ligament injury sustained against Cardiff Blues at the start of March, while James Cronin is also named after overcoming a bang to his knee in last weekend’s encounter against Glasgow Warriors.

Saturday’s game at Thomond Park is live on Sky Sports.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Francis Saili, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony Capt., Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Dave O’Callaghan, Jean Deysel, Angus Lloyd, Ian Keatley, Andrew Conway.

ULSTER: J Stockdale, A Trimble (Capt), L Marshall, S Olding, C Piutau, P Jackson, R Pienaar; A Warwick, R Best, W Herbst, K Treadwell, A O'Connor, I Henderson, C Henry, S Reidy. Replacements: R Herring, C Black, R Ah You, R Diack, C Ross, P Marshall, S McCloskey, C Gilroy.