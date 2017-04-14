David Dempsey looking for Limerick to push on against Galway

LIMERICK forward David Dempsey is hoping the Shannonsiders can build on their quarter-final win over Cork in Sunday’s big Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds, 2pm.

Twenty one-year-old Na Piarsaigh clubman Dempsey admits Limerick took great encouragement from the quarter-final win over Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Dempsey said: "Yeah, after the Munster League final, and Wexford and Galway in the 1B games, it was important for us going down to Páirc Uí Rinn, coming out of there with a win.

"We put ourselves under pressure to go down to perform, to get a result. Just to be in a semi-final now against Galway is a massive bonus.

“Hopefully we can up the performance again from the last day and drive it on and hopefully get to a League Final."

"There is talent there and it does take time to adjust (to playing at senior inter-county level)," Dempsey states.

"A lot of us this is maybe our first campaign even getting a full League under our belt. But no better time than the present to start performing.

“We’re not looking to the future for things to happen, we want things to start happening now. It does take time to adjust."