Desmond League Soccer Round-Up

BROADFORD United’s prospects of winning the Premier Division title for the first time in three seasons received a significant boost when they won 1-0 at home to Abbeyfeale United.

Abbeyfeale’s first league defeat of the season was a serious setback to their prospects of winning a three-in-a-row of Championships.

Abbeyfeale and Broadford are now seven and eight points, respectively, behind leaders Rathkeale, with Broadford having a game in hand.

This was a tense battle between two evenly-matched sides. John Paul King scored the all-important goal in the 24th minute, rifling a sweetly-struck half-volley past goalkeeper Billy Quirke from 20 yards.

After that, Broadford expertly defended their lead, which augurs well for their prospects of causing an upset against holders St. Michael’s in the semi-final of the Munster Junior Cup on Saturday, April 22, at 5pm in Ballingarry.

Broadford deserved their victory. They were unlucky not to make it 2-0 in first-half injury-time when Ray Lynch, who gave a tireless display as the lone striker in the home team’s 4-5-1 formation, hit the bar and they forced three top-class saves from Quirke in the second half.

Patrick Stack in the Broadford goal had just one save to make, from Pakie O’Connor in a counter-attack twenty seconds after Lynch had hit the bar.

RESULTS

Limerick Desmond Youths Cup Semi-Finals

Newcastle West Rovers 2 Abbeyfeale Utd 4; Askeaton AFC 5 GB Rovers 0

Youths Division 1 League Cup

Carrig Celtic 3 Broadford Utd 4

Premier Division League Cup Semi Final

Rathkeale AFC 3 Carrig Celtic 1

Division 1 League Cup Quarter Final

Glantine 1 AK Utd 2

Division 1 League Cup Semi Final

Breska Rovers 1 Kildimo Utd 5

Premier Division

Newcastle West AFC 1 Newcastle West Rovers 5; Broadford Utd 1 Abbeyfeale Utd 0; Killeaney 3 Athea Utd 4

Division 1

Abbeyfeale Utd B 0 Feenagh 1; Pallaskenry AFC 0 Granagh Utd 2

Division 2

Askeaton AFC 1 Ballysteen AFC 3; St. Itas 5 Bally Rovers 1; Shountrade AFC 5 Newcastle West Rovers B 1; Rockhill Rovers 0 Glin Rovers B 0

Division 3 League Cup Group

Knockaderry AFC 2 Creeves Celtic 0; Carrig Celtic B 2 Feenagh B 1; Glantine B 4 Newcastle West B 1