Limerick FC focus on visit of Drogheda

LIMERICK FC will look to secure just their second home win of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season when Drogheda United visit the Markets Field on Saturday evening, 6.30pm

Limerick's interim manager Willie John Boland is hoping that the momentum gained from the Blues excellent 2-0 away win over St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park on Friday night can lift them to a first home win since their opening night success over Sligo Rovers.

Limerick sit in fifth place in the table as a result of their victory over St Pat's

Willie John Boland said: “After a result like we had at St Pat's the momentum is with us. Obviously, Drogheda got a very good result last week as well against Shamrock Rovers. Having looked at a few of the videos of the games, they are a very big strong solid teams, who are a danger at set-pieces. They will be difficult to break down.

“It should be a tough game, but we have got to be confident going into it and we have to impose ourselves on the game to try and to get those three points.

“It is crucial not to concede the first goal, that was a problem in those two home games against Bohs and Finn Harps. I would say we need to be sharper and quicker in the final third too.

“It was a great result up at St Pat's. The week was a bit unsettling as regards the change of management, but credit to the lads who were extremely professional going into the game and in their preparation for the game as well, there was a focus about them. It proved on the night, coming away with a good 2-0 win in the situation we were in.

“It is pretty tight in and around that middle of the table, towards the bottom as well. A win up there to make that three point gap between us and them was excellent.

“What you do in my current situation is to work with the players that you got, have a look maybe at the weaknesses that might be within the team, see if you can shore those up and to encourage them and concentrate on how we can hurt the weaknesses in other teams.”