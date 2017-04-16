Young Munster face Bandon in Munster Junior Cup final

HOLDERS Young Munster will look to retain their Munster Junior Challenge Cup title when facing Bandon RFC in this season’s final at Thomond Park on Easter Sunday, 2.30pm

The game is a repeat of last season’s semi-final, which saw Munsters’ defeat their West Cork opponents 19-7 at Tom Clifford Park.

Both clubs have tasted defeat at final stages as Bandon lost out in the Junior Clubs Challenge Cup final to Kilfeacle and District a few weeks ago, while at Senior Cup level the Cookies were thwarted by Cork Constitution in the final of the Munster Senior Challenge Cup.

Holders Munsters’ squeezed past Clanwilliam in the semi-final by a single point.

Bandon stunned Munster Junior Division 1 champions Clonmel in the semi-finals.

Tickets for Sunday’s final are priced at €10 for adults and €5 for children.