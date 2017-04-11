Limerick name minor football team to face Waterford

LIMERICK have named their minor football team for tomorrow’s (Wednesday) Electric Ireland Munster MFC tie with Waterford.

The sides have met in each of the last two years with Limerick emerging victorious in Newcastle West in 2015 and in Lemybrien last year.

Limerick have had a big turnover of players since last year, and manager John Ryan is bringing an inexperienced side into the Gaelic Grounds clash.

“There’s a lot of new guys on the panel, a lot of u17’s. We are preparing for both championships” he said. “There is a big cross-over on the two panels,” said Ryan, who is also in charge of the u17s, who face Cork on May 2.

Ryan is expecting a tough game against a Waterford side who haven’t won a game in this competition since 2014.

“It’s always hard to tell at minor level, but we are preparing for a good battle. It will be nip and tuck. “They will be very hard to beat.” Ryan said.

The match-day panel features players from 14 different clubs.

LIMERICK: Cian Walsh (St. Senans); Mark Quinlan (Galbally), Eoin Burke (St. Kierans), Cillian Ferris (Ballysteen); Padraig Power (Rathkeale), Jack Fitzgerald (Adare), James Cummins (Galbally); Karl Moloney (Crecora/Manister) (Captain), Liam Kennedy (St. Kierans); Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Noel Callanan (St. Kierans), Rory O Brien (Fr. Caseys); David Burke (Mungret/St.Pauls), Niall McAuliffe (Newcastle West), Colm Moran (Mungret/St.Pauls).

Subs: Michael Uwatse (Mungret/St.Pauls), Adam Costelloe (Banogue), Paul Collins (Crecora/Manister), Jamie Fitzgerald (Glin), Sean Ryan (Athea), Jason Daly (Ballysteen), Diarmuid Mulcahy (St. Kierans), Calvin Moran (St. Patricks), Eoghan Killian (Mungret/St.Pauls).