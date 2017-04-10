Limerick-based players star in Ireland U-18 Schools win

THREE Limerick-based players play key roles in the Ireland U-18 Schools side’s 39-23 win over Italy in their opening match of the U-18 International Series in Wales on Saturday.

Ardscoil Ris scrum-half Craig Casey captained the Irish side to a thrilling victory, while Fintan Colemen, of Crescent College Comprehensive, turned in an impressive display in Ireland’s back-row.

Glenstal Abbey’s Ben Healy also contributed significantly to the victory when sprung from the replacements’ bench during the course of the game.

Noel McNamara's side made certain of the win with three tries in the final 14 minutes at BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park. Pres Cork duo Sean French and Billy Scannell, brother of Munster players Rory and Niall, both touched down before vice-captain Scott Penny closed out the scoring in the 68th minute.

Ireland had trailed 7-17 at one stage in the opening half.

The Ireland U18 Schools side face England U18s in their next fixture at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, on this Wednesday, April 12, 5.15pm.

Ireland U18 Schools Lineups: Liam Turner (Blackrock College/Leinster); Darragh Kelly (St. Fintan's School/Leinster), Sean French (PBC Cork/Munster), David Ryan (St. Michael's College/Leinster), Angus Kernohan (Ballymena Academy/Ulster); Harry Byrne (St. Michael's College/Leinster), Craig Casey (Ardscoil Ris/Munster) (capt); Niall McEniff (St. Mary's College/Leinster), Billy Scannell (PBC Cork/Munster), Luke Masters (CBC Cork/Munster), Ryan Baird (St. Michael's College/Leinster), Niall Murray (St. Aloysius College/Connacht), Fintan Coleman (Crescent College Comprehensive/Munster), Scott Penny (St. Michael's College/Leinster), Dan O'Donovan (St. Michael's College/Leinster).

Replacements used: John McKee (Campbell College/Ulster), Josh Wycherley (CC Roscrea/Munster), Tom Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster), Martin Moloney (Knockbeg College/Leinster), Azur Allison (Ballymena Academy/Ulster), Ben Healy (Glenstal Abbey/Munster), Eoin Barr (Gonzaga College/Leinster), Jonathan Wren (PBC Cork/Munster). Not used: Cian Hurley (CBC Cork/Munster), Cormac Foley (St. Gerard's School/Leinster), Stewart Moore (Ballymena Academy/Ulster).