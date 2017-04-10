Limerick u17 team to face Cork named

LIMERICK have named their team for the inaugural Munster u17 Hurling Competition where they play Cork tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

Manager Dave Cuddy named players from 17 different clubs in his 24-man panel for the tie against the Rebels.

Players who featured for the Limerick minor team in last week’s defeat to Tipperary are ineligible to play, ruling out Dylan O’Shea, who scored 2-2 in Thurles and would have been a key figure for Cuddy’s side.

From 2018 onwards, the minor grade will be changed from u18 to u17 so this tournament will give the players who miss out because of the change the opportunity to represent their county.

The game in the Gaelic Grounds, throws in at 7pm.

LIMERICK: Louis Dee (Mungret/St Pauls); Liam Griffin (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), David Mulqueen (Bruff), Paul Power (Monaleen); Sean Long (Na Piarsaigh); Paudie O Connor (Kilmallock), Josh Considine (Patrickswell); Seanie O Connor (Granagh/Ballingarry), Liam Barry (Na Piarsaigh); Sean O’Leary (Dromin/Athlacca), Shaun Barry (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), James O Brien (Croagh/Kilfinny); Calum Sheehan (Garryspillane), Frank Costello (Adare), Mark McCarthy (Templeglantine).

Subs: Daithi Heffernan (Mallow), Chris Berkery (Doon), Adam Butler (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), Adam Carrig (Patrickswell), James Daly (Na Piarsaigh), Mikey Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), Kieran O’Dowd (Mungret/St Pauls), Daniel Owens (Ballybricken/Bohermore), Ronan Reale (Ahane).