Boland off to a flyer as Limerick FC stun the Saints

LIMERICK FCs interim manager Willie John Boland is enjoying the experience of taking charge of the Blues following the shock departure of Martin Russell last week.

Boland got his reign off to a winning start on Friday night when Limerick scored a precious 2-0 victory away to St Patrick's Athletic in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division. Goals in either half from Tony Whitehead and substitute striker John O'Flynn ensured the Shannonsiders took maximum points from their trip to Richmond Park.

The Blues third league win also owed much to Brendan Clarke's excellent second half penalty save in Inchicore.

Limerick FC's next outing in the top flight is a home date with Drogheda United at the Markets Field on Easter Saturday, 6.30pm.

Following Friday night's win. Willie John Boland said: “It's been surreal. I didn't expect to be in this situation, but you've to come and enjoy these situations. You've got the enjoy the whole occasion. It's something new for me and I've enjoyed it so far.

The club are working on it (appointing Martin Russell's successor) and they'll come to a decision in their own time. I'll continue to do the job for as a long as I'm needed. I'm the interim manager.

“One good result doesn't make you a good manager all of a sudden. I'm just doing this from a temporary standpoint, but of course I'd love to be a manager one day. Who wouldn't?”