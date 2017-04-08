Munster host Glasgow in vital sold-out Pro12 clash

MUNSTER back-row forward Jack Donoghue is predicting a teak tough encounter as Munster host Glasgow in a crucial Guinness Pro12 fixture at a sold-out Musgrave Park this Saturday night, 7.35pm.

Second-placed Munster will be looking to make it four wins over the Scottish side this term in their final Cork game of the season before a sell out crowd of 8,008.

This is Munster’s 9th sell out crowd of the season - and their 3rd in Cork.

Munster will be anxious to secure victory over the visitors to boost their hopes of securing a home semi-final in the Pro12 play-offs. The province’s only defeat in the last twelve rounds of the league was 21-13 at home to the Scarlets at Thomond Park in February.

O’Donoghue, who starts in the Munster back-row said: "We have played Warriors three times already and came out on top of each game, but only barely. There has been nothing in it for each of those games, so we know it is going to be a tough encounter.

"The physicality that they can produce is immense, it's every bit as big as we faced last weekend against Toulouse. They have a massive pack, two huge locks, but they have plenty of skills behind that as well.

Their running style suits their lively back-three, Stuart Hogg is really dangerous and Finn Russell is another quality player. It's going to be tough."

MUNSTER: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Francis Saili, Jaco Taute, Ronan O'Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer, Dave O'Callaghan, Billy Holland (capt), Jean Deysel, Conor Oliver, Jack O'Donoghue. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Donnacha Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Angus Lloyd, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Alex Dunbar, Lee Jones; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Gordon Reid, Fraser Brown, Sila Puafisi, Brian Alainu'uese, Jonny Gray (capt), Rob Harley, Ryan Wilson, Adam Ashe. Replacements: Pat MacArthur, Alex Allan, D'arcy Rae, Scott Cummings, Chris Fusaro, Henry Pyrgos, Peter Horne, Rory Hughes.

REFEREE: Nigel Owens (Wales)