Ardscoil's Craig Casey captains Ireland U-18s Schools against Italy

ARDSCOIL Ris’ Craig Casey will captain the Ireland U-18 Schools team to face Italy in Saturday’s opening round of the U-18 International Series in Wales, 5.15pm.

Casey will start at game at scrum-half one of two Limerick-based players included in Ireland’s starting line-up for the game at BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park. Fintan Coleman, of Crescent College Comprehensive, has been named in Ireland’s back-row for the game.

A third Limerick-based player, out-half Ben Healy, of Glenstal Abbey, has been included among the replacements.

Ireland will play Italy, England and hosts Wales over the course of the Under-18 International Series, with the latter two games taking place in Caerphilly next Wednesday and Llanelli on Sunday week.

IRELAND U-18 Schools v Italy: Liam Turner (Leinster); Darragh Kelly (Leinster), Sean French (PBC Cork/Munster), David Ryan (Leinster), Angus Kernohan (Ulster); Harry Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Ardscoil Ris/Munster) (Capt); Niall McEniff (Leinster), Billy Scannell (PBC Cork/Munster), Luke Masters (CBC Cork/Munster); Ryan Baird (Leinster), Niall Murray (Connacht); Fintan Coleman (Crescent College Comprehensive/Munster), Scott Penny (Leinster) (vice-capt), Dan O'Donovan (Leinster). Replacements: John McKee (Ulster), Josh Wycherley (CC Roscrea/Munster), Tom Clarkson (Leinster), Cian Hurley (CBC Cork/Munster), Martin Moloney (Leinster), Azur Allison (Ulster), Cormac Foley (Leinster), Ben Healy (Glenstal Abbey/Munster), Eoin Barr (Leinster), Stewart Moore (Ulster), Jonathan Wren (PBC Cork/Munster)

UNDER-18 INTERNATIONAL SERIES FIXTURES:

Ireland Under-18 Schools v Italy Under-18s, BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park, Saturday, April 8, 5.15pm

Ireland Under-18 Schools v England Under-18s, Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, Wednesday, April 12, 5.15pm

Ireland Under-18 Schools v Wales Under-18s, CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence, Caerphilly, Sunday, April 16,. 4.15pm