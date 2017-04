Limerick-based players in Ireland U-19 rugby squad

TWO Limerick-based players have been included in the Ireland U19 rugby squad to play their French counterparts twice next week.

The Garryowen duo of Diarmuid Barron and David McCarthy have been named in the Ireland squad for the two international fixtures in Bordeaux on April 11 and 16.

The squad are coached by Kieran Campbell (Head Coach) and Hugh Hogan (Assistant Coach) and will be managed by Barney McGonigle.

IRELAND U19 SQUAD

Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen RFC); Alexander Clarke (Ballymena Academy); Jack Cooke (London Irish RFC); Angus Curtis (Queen's University RFC); Matt Dalton (Belfast Royal Academy); Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC); Jack Dunne (St. Michael's College); James French (Bandon Grammar School); Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC); James Hume (RBAI); Mark Keane (Instonian's RFC); Max Kearney (Belvedere College); James Kenny (Gonzaga College); Michael Lowry (RBAI); Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC); David McCarthy (Garryowen FC); John McCusker (Rainey RFC); James Newey (Bristol RFC); Bryan O'Connor (Presentation Brothers Cork); Jack O'Sullivan (Presentation Brothers Cork); Hugh O'Sullivan (Belvedere College); Tom O'Toole (Campbell College); Corey Reid (Marist College); Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC); Peter Sullivan (St. Andrew's College); Conor Wharton (Leeds Beckett University)

Ireland U19 Team Management

Kieran Campbell - Head Coach; Hugh Hogan - Assistant Coach; Ambrose Conboy - Assistant Coach; Barney McGonigle - Team Manager; Marc Beggs - Physio; Tim O'Flanagan - Doctor; Matt Maguire - Strength & Conditioning Coach; Pat Downey - Baggage Master; Jeff Blackburn - Performance Analyst; Nóra Ní Fhlannagáin - Nutritionist; Amanda Craig - Team Services

Ireland Under-19 Fixtures

France U-19s v IRELAND UNDER-19s

Tuesday, April 11, kick-off 6.30pm (local time), Stade Jules Ladoumègue, Lormont, Bordeaux

France U-19s v IRELAND UNDER-19s

Sunday, April 16, kick-off 3pm (local time); Stade Robert Brettes, Merignac, Bordeaux