Throw-in time for Limerick's league semi-final confirmed

LIMERICK’S Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final clash with Galway at the Gaelic Grounds on Easter Sunday will throw in at 2pm.

Croke Park confirmed the start time this Thursday afternoon. Limerick won the coin toss to decide home advantage for the semi-final clash earlier this week.

Limerick scored a gritty 1-20 to 1-18 quarter-final win over Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday last to secure their qualification for the last four of the Allianz Hurling League.

The second semi-final in the competition between Tipperary and Wexford will take place at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, also on Easter Sunday at 4pm.

Extra-time will be played in both semi-finals if necessary. The two semi-final will be shown live on TG4 on Sunday week.