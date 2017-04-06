Limerick trio included in Rep of Ireland U-15 set-up

LIMERICK will have a three-strong representation in the Republic of Ireland squad which competes in the Bob Docherty Cup, U15 Girls’ International schoolgirls soccer tournament which kicks off this Sunday in Dublin.

Sophie Liston, from Scoil Mhuire agus Ide, Newcastle West, and Kilbehenney’s Aoibheann Clancy, of Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, are key members of the Ireland playing squad, while Fedamore woman Lorraine Counihan, who works at Colaiste Mhuire in Buttevant, is team manager.

FAI Schools will welcome their counterparts from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to the AUL Complex in Clonshaugh this weekend for the tournament.

The International tournament will cater for the best U15 Schools’ players in their respective jurisdictions. The four day event will kick off on Sunday evening, April 9, at 6pm.

The Republic of Ireland’s first fixture is against Wales on Sunday at 6pm.

As host nation, the Republic of Ireland have invited club representatives Shelbourne Ladies to participate in this year’s event.

This will be the fourth occasion for the FAI Schools Association to play host to the event.

2010 was the last occasion in which the Republic of Ireland were crowned Champions.

The competition has seen four of the five nations lift the title in its 15 year history. Top of the leader board is Scotland with six titles to their credit (2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013, 2015) closely followed by the Republic of Ireland on five (2002, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2010).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Ria McPhilbin (Coláiste Iognáid), Courtney Maguire (St. Laurence's College, Loughlinstown), Mia Dodd (Presentation Secondary School, Warrenmount), Ellie Ferguson (Coláiste na hInse, Laytown), Nadine Clare & Shauna Carroll (both Loreto Secondary School, Foxrock), Taylor White (St. Dominic’s College, Cabra), Jessica Ziu (Larkin CC, Cathal Brugha Street), Kayla Brady (Wilson's Hospital School, Multyfarnham), Aoibheann Clancy (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles), Zara Foley (Ballincollig Community School), Sophie Liston (Scoil Mhuire agus Ide, Newcastle West), Kelsey Munroe (Ballinrobe Community School), Kate O’Dowd (St. Nathy’s College, Ballaghaderreen), Emilia Koziel (Dominican College, Taylor’s Hill), Muireann Devaney (St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton), Anna Fahey (St. Paul’s Secondary School, Oughterard), Emily Whelan (Ardgillan Community College, Balbriggan)

Management: Lorraine Counihan, Manager (Coláiste Mhuire, Buttevant), Maureen O’DonnellL, Assistant Manager (Deele College, Raphoe), Richard Berkeley, Coach (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh), David Rooney, GK Coach, Aoife Burke, Physio, Aoife Lynch, Video Analyst