Three Limerick-based players in Ireland U18 Schools squad

THREE Limerick-based players have been included in the Ireland U18 Schools squad which will compete in the U18s International Series which will take place in Wales over the Easter holidays.

Ardscoil Ris scum-half Craig Casey, Crescent College Comprehensive’s Fintan Coleman and Ben Healy, of Glenstal Abbey, have been named among nine Munster players to be included in the squad.

The competition, which features Ireland, England, Italy, Scotland, Canada and Wales take place in Llanelli, Pontypridd and the CBB Centre for Sporting Excellence, Caerphilly. Ireland will play Italy, England and hosts Wales on the April 8, 12 and 16.

The squad also includes Josh Wycherley, brother of current Ireland U20s second row Fineen, of Young Munster, and Billy Scannell has two older brothers in Munster duo Rory and Niall.

The squad, which contains 13 players from Leinster schools as well as the nine from Munster and four from Ulster and features Munster Schools Senior Cup winners Sean French, Jonathan Wren and Scannell of PBC.

Ireland Under-18 Schools squad for international series:

Azur Allison (Ulster); Ryan Baird (Leinster), Eoin Barr (Leinster), Harry Byrne (Leinster); Craig Casey (Ardscoil Ris/Munster); Tom Clarkson (Leinster); Fintan Coleman (Crescent College Comprehensive/Munster); Cormac Foley (Leinster); Sean French (PBC Cork/Munster); Ben Healy (Glenstal Abbey/Munster); Cian Hurley (CBC Cork/Munster); Darragh Kelly (Leinster), Angus Kernohan (Ulster); Luke Masters (CBC Cork/Munster); Niall McEniff (Leinster); John McKee (Ulster); Martin Moloney (Leinster); Stewart Moore (Ulster); Niall Murray (Connacht); Dan O'Donovan (Leinster); Scott Penny (Leinster); David Ryan (Leinster); Billy Scannell (PBC Cork/Munster); Liam Turner (Leinster); Jonathan Wren (PBC Cork/Munster); Josh Wycherley (CC Roscrea/Munster)