Ticket details for Munster Champions Cup semi-final

THE ticket details have been announced for Munster’s glamour European Champions Cup semi-final clash with Saracens at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on Saturday, April 22, 3.15pm.

Munster have received an allocation of 35,000 tickets for the big Champions Cup encounter.

Tickets have been on sale today, Wednesday, April 5 from 10am for full members of the Munster Rugby Supporters Club.

Match tickets will be available to purchase for 10-year ticket holders as well as for clubs, Munster branch, sponsors and munster squad from 12 noon today, Wednesday, April 5.

Associate members of the Munster Rugby Supporters Club can purchase tickets from 2pm today, Wednesday, April 5.

Premium tickets for the game cost €80 each, with Category 1 tickets available at €70, Category 2 at €60, Category 3 costing €50, Category 4 €40 and Category 5 €25 each.

It has also been announced that a limited public sale of tickets is envisaged via Ticketmaster Ireland at www.ticketmaster.ie, on a date to be announced.

Further details on ticket information available from www.munsterrugby.ie.