Munster's Duncan Williams: 'I don't feel I have to answer anyone'

MUNSTER scrum half Duncan Williams insisted he didn't feel under pressure to produce a big performance in Saturday's European Champions Cup quarter-final win over Toulouse at Thomond Park.

Williams, who has played over 130 times for Munster was a late call-up for the game as Conor Murray was forced to miss out on the quarter-final due to a troublesome shoulder injury.

Saturday was the first time Williams had started a knock-out game in Europe for Munster and the 30-year-old came in for plenty of plaudits in the wake of his performance.

Speaking ahead of this Saturday's crucial Guinness Pro12 clash with Glasgow at Musgrave Park (7.35pm), Williams said: "I don't feel I have to answer anyone to be honest with you. The crowd were great again at the weekend.

”It was good to see them back cheering us on, so I don't go in there every day pretending I have to prove these people right or wrong.

"As long as I am happy with my own game, players around me know how hard I have worked, I am more than happy with that.

“It was probably match day, Saturday, that I knew i would be starting the game.

“I was just told earlier in the week that there was a chance Conor wouldn't play and just to be ready and from my point of view I treat every game the same whether I'm starting or on the bench.

“I do the same things every day in training, so I was ready to go no matter what whether it be from the bench or to start.

“The last thing I remember just before the kick-off was the roar of the crowd. After that I don't remember hearing anything for the rest of the game. I have a tendency to just be able to hear what is going on on the pitch and I don't hear the crowd me, which, I suppose it a good habit to have."

Williams is expecting play-off chasing Glasgow to arrive in Cork with all guns blazing this weekend as the 2015 Pro12 winners chase top four qualification.

Asked if he felt it would be a feisty affair in the wake of incidents which occurred in Munster's Champions Cup victory over Glasgow in January, Williams said: "I think it is always feisty against any of the top teams, really.

”They are looking to get into the top four, we're in the top four. They are out of Europe, they are going to be hurting.

”I have no doubt they will be coming over here all guns blazing. If things get a bit tests at times, that will happen."

Following the Glasgow clash, Munster's remaining Pro12 fixtures are against Ulster, Treviso and Connacht.