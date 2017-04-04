Limerick's Sean Scanlon to join Nottingham

LIMERICK-BORN former Munster full-back Sean Scanlon is to join up with Ian Costello’s English Championship side Nottingham Rugby on a two-year deal.

Scanlon joins Nottingham from fellow Championship side Doncaster Knights.

Twenty eight-year-old Scanlon spent last season with Doncaster, having previously spent three seasons with Rotherham Titans, playing a crucial part in their playoff campaigns in 2013/14 and 2014/15.

Scanlon is also no stranger to Nottingham Head Coach Ian Costello, having started his rugby career with Munster, making a PRO12 try-scoring debut in December 2011 against Connacht, and also being part of Costello’s 2012 British & Irish Cup winning squad.

Ear-marked as a special talent from a young age, Scanlon spent two seasons in Munster’s Sub-Academy after leaving Crescent College Comprehensive, before moving onto training and development contracts with the province.

A series of impressive displays with Munster’s ‘A’ side led to his competitive debut against Connacht.

Scanlon also featured for Munster in their pre-season games at the start of the 2012-2013 season, scoring a try against La Rochelle.

Ian Costello said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to secure Sean’s signature. He’s vastly experienced in the Championship, both at Doncaster and Rotherham, where he was recognised as one of the best back three players in the league.

“Sean will bring experience and also a huge amount of leadership to a young group. He has a genuine passion for the game and everyone who works with him describes him as a top-class professional. We are looking forward to what he will bring as a player and the strong influence he will have in helping the club move forward.”