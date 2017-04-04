Limerick minor football squad named

LIMERICK minor football manager John Ryan has named a 31-man panel ahead of the Munster MFC first round clash with Waterford.

The clash takes place in the Gaelic Grounds next Wednesday night (April 12).

Limerick have beaten the Deise in each of the last two seasons, including a 1-13 to 1-5 win in Lemybrien last year.

Manager Ryan has a back-room team of Brian Nolan (coach) and selectors Cathal Minihane and David O’Connor.

The panel features players from 17 different clubs.

LIMERICK SQUAD: Adam Costelloe (Banogue), Adam Shier (Ballybricken/Bohermore), Alan Kelly, Sean Ryan (both Athea); Alan Kiely (Claughaun), Calvin Moran (St.Patricks), Cian Walsh (St.Senans), Cillian Ferris, Jason Daly (both Ballysteen); Barry Coleman, Eoin Kelly, Padraig Power (all Rathkeale); Colm Moran, Eoghan Killian, David Burke, Michael Uwatse, Nevil O’ Sullivan (all Mungret/St.Pauls); Noel Callanan, Liam Kennedy, Diarmuid Mulcahy, Eoin Burke (all St.Kierans); Paul Collins, Karl Moloney (both Crecora/Manister); Jack Fitzgerald (Adare), Jamie Fitzgerald (Glin), James Storin (Knockaderry), Mark Quinlan, James Cummins (both Galbally); Niall McAuliffe, Damien Keenan (both Newcastle West); Rory O’ Brien (Fr.Caseys).