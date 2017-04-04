Limerick hosts international soccer fixtures this week

THE Republic of Ireland Women’s Under 19’s are hosting the Women's Under-19 Elite Round in the Markets Field this week as they set about securing a place in this summer's finals tournament in Northern Ireland.

The fixtures kick-off tonight, Tuesday, when the Republic of Ireland face Scotland at the Markets Field at 7pm.

Earlier in the day, Finland take on Ukraine at Jackman Park, 3pm.

Two further games in the Women's Under-19 Elite Round will also take place on both Thursday and Sunday, with the Republic of Ireland U-19s facing Ukraine at the Markets Field on Thursday, 7pm, before hosting Finland at the Garryowen venue on Sunday, 2pm

A number of the ireland Under 19s squad have already gained senior squad experience with striker Leanne Kiernan, midfielder Roma McLaughlin and goalkeeper Amanda McQuillan all part of Colin Bell's squad for the Cyprus Cup last month.

Under-19 Head Coach Dave Connell said: "Our build-up has been hampered somewhat with niggling injuries and players sitting out training, but we are hopeful of having the full squad available for selection tomorrow. Training has gone well the past few days so the squad are looking forward to the challenge.

"It’s a good opportunity for the players to play in front of their family and friends and the FAI Development Officers have been doing great work in the local Limerick community to generate awareness of the games. We can’t wait to get out there.

"Our target from the start of the campaign has has been to qualify for the European Championships. This is a determined bunch of players. A good number of them have played at this stage before and we hope that experience will stand to us. It's a tough group for us, we’ll be taking one game at a time, and we know what we want to achieve."

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Elite Round Fixtures

Tuesday 4 April 2017

Scotland v Republic of Ireland, Market's Field, Limerick (7.00pm)

Finland v Ukraine, Jackman Park, Limerick (3.00pm)

Thursday 6 April 2017

Finland v Scotland, Jackman Park, Limerick (3.00pm)

Republic of Ireland v Ukraine, Market's Field, Limerick (7.00pm)

Sunday 9 April 2017

Republic of Ireland v Finland, Market's Field, Limerick (2.00pm)

Ukraine v Scotland, Jackman Park, Limerick (2.00pm)

Republic of Ireland Women's Under 19 Squad Numbers

Goalkeepers: 1. Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne Ladies), 16. Naoisha McAloon (Peamount United)

Defenders: 2. Lucy McCartan, 5. Chloe Moloney (Peamount United), 15. Fiona Donnelly, 6. Jamie Finn, 17. Lynn Craven, 11. Niamh Prior (Shelbourne Ladies)

Midfielders: 10. Alex Kavanagh, 8. Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne Ladies), 12. Evelyn Daly, 9. Saoirse Noonan (Cork City WFC), 4. Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), 3. Jessica Nolan (Manulla), 13. Dearbhaile Beirne (UCD Waves)

Forwards: 14. Eleanor Ryan Doyle (Peamount United), 7. Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies), 18. Lauren Kelly (UCD Waves)