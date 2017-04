Limerick minor hurling team to face Tipp named

THE Limerick minor hurling team to face Tipperary in Wednesday night’s Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship quarter-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm, has been named.

The team will be captained by Monaleen full-back Conor Nicholas.

Limerick reached the All-Ireland minor final last September where they were beaten by Wednesday night’s opponents Tipperary.

The Limeirck minor side is managed by John Mulqueen, which the backroom team also consists of coach Anthony Daly (Clarecastle, Clare), selectors Liam Reale (Hospital/Herbertstown), Damien Reale (Hospital/Herbertstown), Liam Lyons (Monaleen) and strength and conditioning coach Darragh Droog (Mungret/St Pauls).

Limerick MH team: 1. Bryan Curtin (Adare), 2. Conor Flahive (Mungret/St. Pauls), 3. Conor Nicholas (Monaleen) (Captain), 4. Ciaran Barry (Ahane), 5. Mikey O Brien (Doon), 6. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Dan Minehan (Ahane), 8. Michael O Grady (Knockainey), 9. Rory Duff (Mungret/St. Pauls), 10. Paul O Riordan (Bruff), 11. Paul O Brien (Mungret/St. Pauls), 12. David Woulfe (Kilmallock). 13. Dylan O Shea (Garryspillane), 14. Ronan Connolly (Adare), 15. Ryan Tobin (Garryspillane) Substitutes: 16. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell), 17. Gearoid Barry (Kilmallock), 18. Kevin Bonar (Bruff), 19. Ken Byrnes (Old Christians), 20. Calvin Carroll (Patrickswell), 21. David Moloney (Monaleen), 22. Paudie Maher (Patrickswell), 23 Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen), 24. Jack Ryan (Doon).