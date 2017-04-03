Munster get Saturday Champions Cup semi-final fixture
MUNSTER’S glamour European Champions Cup semi-final fixture with Saracens will kick-off at 3.15pm on Saturday, April 22 at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.
Competition organisers confirmed the kick-off times for both semi-final fixtures on Monday evening.
Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final fixture with ASM Clermont Auvergne will take place at Matmut Stadium de Gerland in Lyon on Sunday, April 23, at 4pm French time.
Munster’s semi-final with holders Saracens will be broadcast live on BT Sport.
While Munster scored four tries in disposing of Toulouse’s challenge on 41-16 scoreline in their quarter-final at a sold-out Thomond Park on Saturday, while Sarries thumped Glasgow 38-13 in their last eight clash at Allianz Park on Sunday.
Munster have reached their 12th European Cup semi-final this season, while Sarries will be appearing at this stage of the competition for a fifth successive season.
Champions Cup semi-final fixtures:
(Kick-offs local time)
Saturday, April 22
Munster Rugby v Saracens
Aviva Stadium (Dublin) 3.15pm
BT Sport/beIN Sports/Sky Italia
Sunday, April 23
ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leinster Rugby
Matmut Stadium de Gerland (Lyon) 4pm
FR2/Sky Sports/beIN Sports/Sky Italia
