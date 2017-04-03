Munster get Saturday Champions Cup semi-final fixture

MUNSTER’S glamour European Champions Cup semi-final fixture with Saracens will kick-off at 3.15pm on Saturday, April 22 at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

Competition organisers confirmed the kick-off times for both semi-final fixtures on Monday evening.

Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final fixture with ASM Clermont Auvergne will take place at Matmut Stadium de Gerland in Lyon on Sunday, April 23, at 4pm French time.

Munster’s semi-final with holders Saracens will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

While Munster scored four tries in disposing of Toulouse’s challenge on 41-16 scoreline in their quarter-final at a sold-out Thomond Park on Saturday, while Sarries thumped Glasgow 38-13 in their last eight clash at Allianz Park on Sunday.

Munster have reached their 12th European Cup semi-final this season, while Sarries will be appearing at this stage of the competition for a fifth successive season.

Champions Cup semi-final fixtures:

(Kick-offs local time)

Saturday, April 22

Munster Rugby v Saracens

Aviva Stadium (Dublin) 3.15pm

BT Sport/beIN Sports/Sky Italia

Sunday, April 23

ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leinster Rugby

Matmut Stadium de Gerland (Lyon) 4pm

FR2/Sky Sports/beIN Sports/Sky Italia