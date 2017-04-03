Limerick FC boss Russell: 'We have to try and get better'

LIMERICK FC manager Martin Russell cut a frustrated figure admitting his charges' defensive errors had given Cork City a helping hand in their 3-0 win at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Russell's side, with two wins in their opening six SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures, now sit in eighth place in the top flight table ahead of next Friday night's crucial away date with St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park, 7.45pm.

Russell said: “Cork did a professional job tonight. They won the game, I think we helped them. But credit to them, they took their chances. They are definitely where they are on merit. They have our respect.

“Cork are not just beating us, so we are disappointed in how the game went. You have to be honest and say you have to try and get better. That is the summary of something like this.

“I am most disappointed obviously with the goals we gave away. At this level they shouldn't be as cheap as that.

“When they go 3-0 up straight after half-time, it is a massive mountain to climb.

“All lads probably felt a bit sorry for themselves as well.

“Having started the game well up to giving them that goal and that did too much damage for us on the night.

“You just have to look at the table. There is a cluster of teams there still trying to find their way and I said all along this is a real tough league to be competing in.

“I would like to think on another night if we didn't do what we did we could be more competitive against them. But they are top of the table for a reason.”