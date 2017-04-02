Munster to face Saracens in Dublin Champions Cup semi-final

MUNSTER will face Saracens at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin in their 12th European Cup semi-final later this month.

Champions Cup holders Saracens scored an impressive 38-13 quarter-final win over Glasgow Warriors at Allianz Park this Sunday to reach the last four once again.

Munster booked their first semi-final in three seasons after thumping Toulouse 41-16 at Thomond Park on Saturday evening before a sell-out attendance of 26,200.

Munster’s semi-final showdown with Sarries will take place on the weekend of April 22-23. The exact date and kick-off time will be confirmed following the broadcasters meeting.

Confirmed ticket details will also be communicated once finalised, with information posted on the Munster Rugby website.