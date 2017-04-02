Munster to face Saracens in Dublin Champions Cup semi-final
MUNSTER will face Saracens at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin in their 12th European Cup semi-final later this month.
Champions Cup holders Saracens scored an impressive 38-13 quarter-final win over Glasgow Warriors at Allianz Park this Sunday to reach the last four once again.
Munster booked their first semi-final in three seasons after thumping Toulouse 41-16 at Thomond Park on Saturday evening before a sell-out attendance of 26,200.
Munster’s semi-final showdown with Sarries will take place on the weekend of April 22-23. The exact date and kick-off time will be confirmed following the broadcasters meeting.
Confirmed ticket details will also be communicated once finalised, with information posted on the Munster Rugby website.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on