Erasmus hails Munster's 'fantastic' Champions Cup quarter-final win

MUNSTER Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus hailed his side's Champions Cup quarter-final win as 'fantastic' as Munster roared into their 12th semi-final with a 41-16 win over Toulouse.

Munster scored 17 unanswered points in the closing minutes in front of a capacity Thomond Park crowd of 26,00 to book a last four date with either Saracens or Glasgow later this month.

Afterwards Rassie Erasmus said: "First of all, to get the win is fantastic. I think if you look tactically and technically there was a good 40 minutes and then a bad 15-20 minutes and finally a good 4-5 minutes. It wasn't perfect, but it is a win against a world class team, so we are fairly happy.

"With 15 or 20 minutes the penalty count was 5-2 in our favour and then we managed to turn it around I think 5-6 for them. I wouldn't say a discipline problem on our behalf, I would say an over-eagerness problem, especially at the breakdown.

"If over eagerness is a problem, then it is not a bad problem."

Munster's victory was achieved without Irish internationals Conor Murray, who was unable to start due to a shoulder injury, while captain Peter O'Mahony, winger Keith Earls and number eight CJ Stander were forced off with knocks during the game.

"I would be lying to you to say I'm not nervous when those guys are not on the field. I am nervous, when you have guys with international experience who are world class players, but in the same breathe I must say we have played many games when they were on 6 Nations duty without them,” Erasmus said.

"The group that played the last 15-20 minutes have been grinding out away wins without those guys. I think the guys are growing into - I wouldn't say leaders - but growing into handling pressure situations which is great.

"I am not saying we are mentally where we should be, but we are definitely growing mentally as a team."

Toulouse captain Thierry Dusautoir was left to rue the poor start his side made to both halves, falling 10-0 early on and conceding a third try to Munster number eight CJ Stander at the start of the second period.

Dusautoir said: "Its an amazing crowd, everyone knows it. It would have been nicer for me to win here, to finish with a better score.

"It was something very special to be here and to play against the Munster men.

"I think we started in a pretty bad way in the first half and the second half too. I think that we could have done a better game today."