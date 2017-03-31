Munster A reach B&I Cup final as Chisholm returns

MUNSTER A reached the British and Irish Cup final for the first time since 2012 after scoring an impressive 25-9 semi-final over Ealing Trailfinders at Cork IT on Friday night.

Munster A will now host either London Irish or Jersey in the B&I Cup final on the weekend of April 21-23.

Friday night’s semi-final saw Munster second-row Mark Chisholm return to rugby after 12 months on the sidelines, following an extended break due to concussion.

Garryowen back-rower Conor Oliver proved a key figure in Munster A side’s victory, creating the opening try and scoring two of his own as Peter Malone’s side scored a convincing victory.

Munster’s win came at a cost, however, as out-half Bill Johnston had to be replaced before half-time after sustaining an ankle injury.

Munster A made the ideal start and a Johnston penalty goal was followed by a Sam Arnold try, which the out-half converted for a 10-0 lead.

While Rory Clegg kicked a penalty for Ealing, Oliver touched down for Munster, with David Johnston adding the conversion.

Two Clegg penalties for Ealing reduced Munster’s half-time advantage to 17-9.

A second Oliver try soon after the restart when he intercepted possession before racing clear to score in the right corner.

Johnston later added a penalty goal to help the home side stretch further clear. It proved to be the final score of the game.

MUNSTER A: David Johnston; Dan Goggin, Sam Arnold, Cian Bohane (Capt), Alex Wootton; Bill Johnston (Stephen Fitzgerald 31), John Poland (Jack Stafford 74); Peter McCabe (Liam O’Connor 60), Kevin O’Byrne (Casey 60), Brian Scott (Rory Burke 70); John Madigan (Mark Chisholm 53), Darren O’Shea; Sean O’Connor (Gavin Coombes 75), Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland.