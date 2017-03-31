Limerick suffer derby defeat to high-flying Cork

LIMERICK FC suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to high-flying Cork City in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture before an impressive 2,989 paying customers at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Two first half defensive errors which allowed City frontman Sean Maguire in for his seventh league goal in as many games and Gary Buckley bag a second just after the half hour mark laid the foundation for this comprehensive Cork win.

When Gearoid Morrissey netted a third goal for John Caulfield’s side a minute after the restart, a terrific strike from distance, Cork were on their way to securing a seventh successive victory this season.

Limerick have now one just one of their opening four home Premier Division fixtures, an opening night victory over Sligo Rovers.

Limerick had been competitive in the opening quarter with striker Rodrigo Tosi heading narrowly wide from a Lee J Lynch cross in the 13th minute.

However, once Maguire fired City in front, Limerick looked rattled and the visitors deservedly led 2-0 at half-time.

Morrissey’s goal at the start of the second half put the issue beyond doubt. Limerick FC come close to grabbing a consolation goal in the second half when Shane Duggan’s free-kick was missed by Mark McNulty while lively winger Ogbene saw his effort drift narrowly wide.

Cork keeper McNulty produced a smart save to deny Williams late on.

LIMERICK FC: Brendan Clarke, Shaun Kelly, Robbie Williams, Tony Whitehead (David O’Connor half-time), Lee J Lynch, Shane Duggan (Capt), Rodrigo Tosi (Chris Mulhall 80), Paul O’Conor, Ian Turner, Tommy Robson (John O’Flynn half-time), Chiedozie Ogbene.

CORK CITY: Mark McNully, Alan Bennett, Ryan Delaney, Jimmy Keohane (Shane Griffin 63), Conor McCormack, Stephen Dooley (Christian Nanetti 85), Kevin O’Connor, Gearoid Morrissey, Karl Sheppard, Sean Maguire (Connor Ellis 75), Garry Buckley.

REFEREE: Neil Doyle