John the Baptist, Hospital complete magnificent All-Ireland five-timer

JOHN the Baptist Community School, Hospital, claimed a stunning fifth All-Ireland title this year when claiming the Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Junior A ladies football title at Birr this Friday.

The Limerick side defeated Loreto, of Cavan, by 0-14 to 2-6 to complete a magnificent year for the school.

In recent weeks, John the Baptist have also won two All-Ireland camogie finals and an All-Ireland senior A ladies Gaelic football title, while the school’s senior B hurlers won the Paddy Buggy Cup at Semple Stadium last weekend

John the Baptist laid the foundation for this win in the opening half after the Limerick side led 0-10 to 1-3.

A run of three points on the spin had John the Baptist 0-4 to 0-1 in front in the opening quarter, before a goal from Loreto’s Áine Reilly brough the Cavan side level.

However, John the Baptist captain Anna-Rose Kennedy and Andrea O’Sullivan, who also impressed in the senior All-Ireland final seven days previously, proved key players for the Limerick sides.

O’Sullivan Emma Morrissey landed a couple of crucial scores as John the Baptist grabbed a vital advantage at half-time.

Reilly replied with another Loreto point before points from Kennedy, Sinead McElligott and Morrissey fired the Limerick side into a four-point interval lead.

The Cavan side were right back in the final when Reilly nothched her second goal.

However, it was then that John the Baptist showed their mettle and resolve with two points from Kennedy, followed by another from O’Sullivan, moving them clear at 0-14 to 2-4 lead.

Loreto hit back with two late points, but John the Baptist deservedly held on to claim a famous victory.